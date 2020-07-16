Thursday, 16 July 2020

Jacinda Ardern and top ministers in Southland

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has met with Southland businesses and civic leaders this morning to discuss the Southland economy.

    Her visit this morning follows the shock closure of Tiwai smelter last week with the result or 2600 jobs losses.

    Ms Ardern is being accompanied by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, and Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

    Finance Minister Grant Robertson (left) and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrive at Great South....
    Finance Minister Grant Robertson (left) and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrive at Great South. Photo: Craig Baxter
    This morning Great South hosted a business breakfast.

    Ms Ardern did not talk to media on the way in. However, Mr Jones said it was "good news for Southland."

    Yesterday, he announced funding totalling nearly $50 million for the region.

     

