'In the judge's hands': Gore recount decision expected Friday

Tracy Hicks. Photo: Gore District Council

A judge is expected to decide on Friday if there will be a recount for Gore’s mayoral election.

After losing to mayor-elect Ben Bell by just eight votes last week, former mayor Tracy Hicks said he applied to the court for a recount on Monday afternoon.

With the tight margin, Mr Hicks said he owed it to his supporters and himself to ensure no errors were made in the result.

Gore mayor-elect Ben Bell is promising to reprioritise council spending and go "back to the basics". PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Electionz.com chief returning officer Warwick Lampp told the Otago Daily Times that it was now ‘‘in the judge’s hands’’ and a decision was expected on Friday.

If a recount was granted, he said the timing would depend on which method the judge decided to go with.

According to the Local Electoral Act, the judge must decide if there were ‘‘reasonable grounds’’ to believe the tally was incorrect, and that on a recount the candidate might be elected. If a recount was ordered, candidates could appoint scrutineers.

michael.curreen@odt.co.nz