'In the judge's hands': Gore recount decision expected Friday

After losing to mayor-elect Ben Bell by just eight votes last week, former mayor Tracy Hicks said he applied to the court for a recount on Monday afternoon.
With the tight margin, Mr Hicks said he owed it to his supporters and himself to ensure no errors were made in the result.
If a recount was granted, he said the timing would depend on which method the judge decided to go with.
According to the Local Electoral Act, the judge must decide if there were ‘‘reasonable grounds’’ to believe the tally was incorrect, and that on a recount the candidate might be elected. If a recount was ordered, candidates could appoint scrutineers.
