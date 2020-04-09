Thursday, 9 April 2020

Jump in calls to EMS Southland

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Angus McKay. Photo: ODT
    Angus McKay. Photo: ODT
    Emergency Management Southland has experienced a ‘‘marked increase’’ in the number of calls received during Covid-19 lockdown duty controller Angus McKay says.

    On average, the EMS team had been receiving about 20 calls daily from people needing extra assistance or information.

    Some were from pensioners who had been diverted to them from the Ministry of Social Development.

    Needs varied and some were ‘‘complex‘‘, he said.

    ‘‘From a welfare point of view, it’s about local people helping local people. If you know someone older, give them a ring and check-in with them.’’

    Last week, duty controller Simon Mapp said calls  included people needing assistance with groceries, appliance repairs and prescriptions.

    He said due to the type of emergency, it would affect people who may never have found themselves in the position of needing to ask for help.

    The welfare team was working closely with existing community organisations, including food banks and volunteer services, who already have established networks.

    "Its important that our whole community pulls together to support each other, which is what Southland always does," Mr Mapp said.

    abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter - yours. For more than 150 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by subscribing to our print or digital editions, or by making a donation.

    Become a Supporter