Dunedin
17
|
6
Monday,
Mon,
13
April
Apr
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
'Doing his bit'
An Invercargill man was surprised by what he found during a walk last week.
Lack of details raises support workers’ fears
Lack of details raises support workers’ fears
Workers in home support services are concerned they are compromising their lockdown bubbles when caring for clients without knowing if they could have been exposed to Covid-19 in the course of...
Why the Auckland cluster is being kept secret
Why the Auckland cluster is being kept secret
Details of a private function in Auckland that has left 35 people with Covid-19 remains a mystery.
AOS called to address in Invercargill
AOS called to address in Invercargill
Police, and an Armed Offenders Squad, were sent to an Invercargill address last night after receiving a report of a person with a firearm.
Can't Touch This video goes viral
Can't Touch This video goes viral
Winton Primary School principal Steve Wadsworth and his family have gone viral with their rendition of You Can't Touch This.
Whitebait reminder
Whitebait reminder
The Southland Recreational Whitebaiters association president is urging people not to visit their spots during lockdown.
Cleaner enjoying fresh appreciation
Cleaner enjoying fresh appreciation
The owner of an Invercargill cleaning company says she has never felt more appreciated.
April is takahe awareness month
April is takahe awareness month
The population of takahe is growing, but the species is still in trouble, the Department of Conservation (Doc) says.
Meetings deferred
Meetings deferred
Environment Southland will defer some of its scheduled committee meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Bluff bride describes dream day turned worst cluster
Bluff bride describes dream day turned worst cluster
The bride at a wedding that is now the country's largest Covid-19 cluster has described how their dream day quickly turned for the worse.
Invercargill, Milford services under review
Invercargill, Milford services under review
Airways may close seven of its regional air traffic control towers, including Invercargill due to a collapse in traveller numbers.
Jump in calls to EMS Southland
Jump in calls to EMS Southland
Emergency Management Southland has experienced a ‘‘marked increase’’ in calls received during Covid-19 lockdown duty controller Angus McKay says.
Uncontrolled burns frustrate fire manager
Uncontrolled burns frustrate fire manager
Uncontrolled burns in Southland are frustrating authorities.
Police: most Southlanders abiding by rules
Police: most Southlanders abiding by rules
Despite some reports of Covid-19 lockdown breaches, "most Southlanders are abiding by the rules", Inspector Jon Bisset says.
Judge advises counsel about suffering pain
Judge advises counsel about suffering pain
An Invercargill lawyer was given clarification from Judge Bernadette Farnan on what pain really was.
Third confirmed case in Te Anau linked to travel
Third confirmed case in Te Anau linked to travel
A Te Anau doctor says the area has received its third confirmed case of Covid-19.
11 new cases linked to Bluff wedding cluster
11 new cases linked to Bluff wedding cluster
The number of Covid-19 cases linked to cluster events in Bluff and Queenstown has risen again today.
11 isolated after infected patient didn't mention symptoms
11 isolated after infected patient didn't mention symptoms
Eleven Southland Hospital staff are in self-isolation after operating on and caring for a patient who later tested positive to Covid-19, it was revealed yesterday.
Southland Hospital patient did not disclose Covid-19 symptoms
Southland Hospital patient did not disclose Covid-19 symptoms
Thirteen people are self-isolating after a person admitted to Southland Hospital did not disclose they had Covid-19 symptoms until after their surgery.
Self-isolation takes on extra meaning
Self-isolation takes on extra meaning
Isolated in more than one way, about 100 people are seeing out the Level 4 lockdown period in Milford Sound.
