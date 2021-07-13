Landfill cap decision deferred

The commissioner in charge of Southland’s key landfill’s consent application that, if approved, would grant it unlimited waste acceptance, has extended his decision-making time by a week.

A hearing for AB Lime’s application to remove its cap of 100,000tonnes of waste a year was held in May.

Commissioner Allan Cubitt advised he had doubled his time to make a decision from the usual 15 working days.

The decision was due by 5pm yesterday; however, he had extended his time by a week.

"I consider that this extension is necessary to ensure that the decision is as robust as possible, having regard to the numerous technical issues under consideration and my need to obtain appropriate technical input from Environment Southland’s independent technical experts."

He said the applicant was agreeable to the extension.