Lanterns mistaken for flares prompt police response

Police received calls in regards to "distress flares" which wound up being sky lanterns. Photo: Getty Images

Police are calling for the public to rethink releasing lanterns this summer after some were mistaken for distress flares in Southland.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to reports of distress flares on two separate occasions only to find out they were sky lanterns, also known as Chinese lanterns.

Police were in the process of mounting a responses to sightings at Colac Bay on January 20 and Bluff Harbour on February 10 before finding out both were false alarms, the police spokeswoman said.

“Police has a duty to investigate these reports of flare sightings as they may well be a legitimate flare and someone could need assistance.

“For this reason, we ask that people take steps to ensure lanterns are used appropriately and safely,” she said.

Southern District Police said on a Facebook post that the public should “use common sense before using these lanterns”.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says on its website that the lanterns are uncontrolled fires that pose a huge fire danger and should either be tethered or not lit at all.