Sunday, 26 May 2019

Laser beam pointed at rescue helicopter

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Due to a potential blinding of pilots laser attacks pose a serious threat to aviation safety and pilot health. Photo: Getty Images
    Due to a potential blinding of pilots laser attacks pose a serious threat to aviation safety and pilot health. Photo: Getty Images
    About 8.15pm on Wednesday, the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was flying over the central business area in Gore when a laser beam was pointed at it from a vehicle.

    The helicopter observed the vehicle until police arrived.

    Police are speaking to a 33-year-old male in relation to the incident.

    Police would like to hear from members of the public regarding the incident and urge them to phone (03) 203-9300 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555-111.

    The Ensign
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg