Laser beam pointed at rescue helicopter

About 8.15pm on Wednesday, the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was flying over the central business area in Gore when a laser beam was pointed at it from a vehicle.
The helicopter observed the vehicle until police arrived.
Police are speaking to a 33-year-old male in relation to the incident.
Police would like to hear from members of the public regarding the incident and urge them to phone (03) 203-9300 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555-111.