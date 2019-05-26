Laser beam pointed at rescue helicopter

Due to a potential blinding of pilots laser attacks pose a serious threat to aviation safety and pilot health. Photo: Getty Images

About 8.15pm on Wednesday, the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was flying over the central business area in Gore when a laser beam was pointed at it from a vehicle.

The helicopter observed the vehicle until police arrived.

Police are speaking to a 33-year-old male in relation to the incident.

Police would like to hear from members of the public regarding the incident and urge them to phone (03) 203-9300 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555-111.