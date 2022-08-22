Library upgrade nears completion

Winton Library. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Winton residents will soon have their library back after a $1.4million makeover.

The library’s doors were closed suddenly in May 2019 after toxic mould was discovered.

A Southland District Council spokesman said the remedial work and makeover had taken longer than expected to complete because of material supply delivery delays and the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns.

Staff had been back on site since July and the project was on track to be finished by the end of the month.

Winton resident and Southland district councillor Darren Frazer said it would be great to have the library for the community to use.

"It’s taken a wee bit longer than everybody liked, but the end result is going to be fantastic."

The refurbishment includes a different layout, new heating system, new fibre connections, a large community meeting room, dedicated areas for children and teenagers, and a local reference collection.

The building had been earthquake strengthened to 100% of national building standards.

Radio frequency identification had been installed to make finding books easier and to make the self-check-out system simpler and more efficient.

The total budget for the project was $1.465 million; as of June 30, $1,429,754 had been spent.

Council offices, which have been housed at the Winton RSA, will return to the upgraded building.

The refurbishment of the 505sqm building began in December 2019 once the toxic mould was eliminated.

The original 265sqm building built in 1934 had been expanded twice with an additional 25sqm added in 1980 and a further 215sqm in 1993.

Toni McDonald