Longest-serving employee marks half a century

Tiwai Point aluminium smelter worker Murray Rees has worked for 50 years at the smelter. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When Murray Rees started at the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, he expected to stay about six months — but he stayed for a quite a bit longer.

Mr Rees is now the first Tiwai employee to clock 50 years of service, only the second to achieve that mark in Rio Tinto’s Pacific operations.

Initially, his idea was to work there during a break before returning to his job at the freezing works.

"It seemed like the Wild West to me compared to the freezing work chain, with the noise, the smoke and confusion of people running around on forklifts."

He had no career aspirations when he left school and apprentices were not well paid, so he chased the money at the freezing works with the goal to buy a car.

However, after getting married to his wife Carol, he realised he had to find a more permanent role and found one at the Tiwai casthouse.

"My father-in-law had come over from Bell Bay [Alf Mason, who poured the first metal at Tiwai in 1971].

"I didn’t say anything to him about it and he was very surprised when I turned up to work there."

The job at the time was not as well remunerated as it was now.

"It was no better than the freezing works. I think I started on $1.58 an hour as an operator."

He had been witness to considerable changes at Tiwai, particularly around health and safety, and making tasks less demanding on the body — robotic stackers now did the heavy lifting in his department.

"It was hard, physical work. All the ingots were stacked by hand and they were red hot when they came out.

"People don’t really credit how far it’s come but the manual work components have changed so much."

He believed one of the biggest changes for Tiwai came when it moved away from union contracts to individual employment agreements.

It shifted from eight-hour to 12-hour shifts.

"Time clocks disappeared, we got the same uniforms, and we were well-rewarded for semiskilled work although it also meant the demise of overtime.

"I tell people the smelter has straightened more teeth and sent more kids to university than you’ll ever know.

"Back then, blue collar kids just didn’t go to university."

While he had stayed in the metal products area because the work was interesting, he had been in various roles across the department.

The crane driver was one of his favourites.

"Everyone took a lot of pride in being the fastest and neatest crane driver.

"It was the king of the castle job in metal products."

A quiet and unassuming man, Mr Rees’ 50th anniversary was marked with a low-key breakfast earlier this month, where he was presented with gifts to recognise the significant occasion.