Low voter turnout in Invercargill City Council by-election

Just over a quarter of eligible residents have voted in the Invercargill City Council by-election.

The council has been under increased scrutiny as internal standoffs between elected members and staff spilled into the public.

In October, deputy mayor Toni Biddle resigned, citing the council's toxic environment and the difficulty of having to perform the mayor's job for him.

Now nine candidates are vying for her former seat at the council table.

The council's deputy electoral officer, Michael Morrissays, said more than 10,863 votes had been received by Friday - or roughly 27 percent of eligible voters.

Postal voting has closed, but people can drop their papers in person until midday on Wednesday.

"If you haven't quite managed to make it to a post box by today, you can still drop off your vote at the ICC Civic Administration Building in Esk Street, the Bluff Service Centre in Gore Street, or at the Invercargill Public Library," he said.

There is an after-hours slot next to the main doors of the council building.

Information about each of the nominees is available on council's website.