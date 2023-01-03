Low water level prompts review of infrastructure

Rob Scott. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Back-to-back summers with urgent water restrictions will prompt a review of Riverton’s water infrastructure, Southland Mayor Rob Scott says.

The town was becoming increasingly popular over the holidays and it was important to make sure the water supply was fit for purpose, he said.

An influx of holidaymakers to Riverton caused the town’s water levels to reach critically low levels on New Year’s Eve though community efforts to conserve water managed to prevent the reserve’s complete depletion.

Mr Scott said yesterday the added pressure on the town’s water infrastructure was foreseen by council staff and notices had been placed around the town before the holiday period, but ultimately the level of demand had come as a surprise.

The town’s water is normally pumped out of the reservoir at 9 litres per second during peak times, but was running at 50 litres per second when the council made the urgent notice, Mr Scott said.

"It sort of caught everyone out because they were expecting issues, but then it all peaked at the one time.

"Riverton’s coming into its own. It’s always been a great spot and I think more and more people are starting to realise that.

"It’s got the growth with the subdivisions there as well, and the population certainly increases over the holidays with the number of people who’ve got cribs and stuff down there."

It was the second consecutive holiday where the Southland District Council issued urgent water conservation notices, and Mr Scott said that was a sign for the council to look closely at getting the town’s water infrastructure fit for purpose.

"With it becoming more and more popular, we’ve just got to keep up with the demand and be as proactive as we can as well, try and front foot the demand if we can. But with water infrastructure, it’s obviously not an easy thing."

Southland had a record-breaking drought last summer and this year’s weather was predicted to be similarly hot and dry.

"It’s fun for those having their holidays and on the boats, but not so fun for those trying to get their stock watered and all that other stuff that we need water for."

There is now a sprinkler ban in place for all areas of the Southland district, and the council is continuing to urge residents to minimise water usage to prevent other townships running dry.

"That’s an infrastructure issue in Riverton; whereas there’s not much we can do when the aquifers run out of water.

"We can’t magically fill them up for the other parts of Southland."

ben.tomsett@odt.co.nz