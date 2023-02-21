Machinery breakdown slows roundabout roadworks

Work delays on a major roundabout near Invercargill mean drivers will need to cope with detours for a bit longer.

Roadworks at Lorneville roundabout, which intersects State Highways 6, 98 and 99 north of Invercargill, had been delayed after a major machinery breakdown last week, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager Justin Reid said.

The completion date was now expected to be early next week, if the weather stayed dry.

"People using the roundabout will have to use the detour route for a bit longer, affecting businesses and the community."