Mackenzie proud of winning lamb Chugzy

Glenham’s Mackenzie Maxwell and Chugzy won a red ribbon in the children’s under-6 pet lamb section at the Gore A&P Show on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Chugzy might be a "friendly and happy sheep" but her name gives away what kind of appetite she has.

At the Gore A&P Show on Saturday, Chugzy and her owner, Mackenzie Maxwell (5), of Glenham, won first prize in the children’s under-6 pet lamb section.

Mackenzie said she started caring for the Texel-cross orphan lamb in August.

She called the lamb Chugzy, she said, because she "drinks really fast".

Now the lamb was weaned, she had developed a taste for other food, not just grass.

"She eats wine biscuits — she thinks they’re yummy."

She had already eaten a packet during the show.

Chugzy also had a reputation for helping herself to other food she found, like muesli bars, and for climbing into vehicles.

The pair were good friends and spent time together every day.

The best thing about Chugzy was "letting me hug her", Mackenzie said.

Gore A&P Show president Ngaire Evans said it was good to have the return of the dairy cattle section at the show after the Mycoplasma bovis situation of the past two years.

The South Island dairy championships were held as part of the show.

"We had a real bumper dairy section — there was over 130 [entries]," Mrs Evans said.

Entries in the other sections were up on last year.

"We have had a very successful day."

sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz