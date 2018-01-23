Mains failure in Bluff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Some Bluff residents were left without water yesterday after a mains failure in the town.
Invercargill City Council water manager Alister Murray said the system recovery had not happened as quickly as expected after the main was repaired about 11.30am yesterday.
This meant some houses were still dry after more air entered the system than anticipated.
The council provided a water tanker for those residents without water.