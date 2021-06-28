Monday, 28 June 2021

Man arrested after drug searches in Gore

    Photo: ODT files
    A 38-year-old man has been arrested after drug-related searches in Gore today.

    Southern District Police executed three search warrants in the Southland town.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the warrants were continuation of the police's focus on the illicit supply of methamphetamine in Southland and Otago.

    More than 60 police staff were involved in today's searches.

    The 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with methamphetamine-related offences and was expected to appear in Gore District Court on July 7.

    Det Snr Sgt Baird said police would continue to focus on methamphetamine-related offending and the harm the drug caused in the community.

