Man arrested over Invercargill robbery, stabbing

    Police cars were parked up at the corner of Hensley and Dee Sts following the alleged robbery. Photo: Abbey Palmer
    A 37-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the robbery of an Invercargill dairy where a member of the public was stabbed.

    The arrest followed the incident on July 30, where two offenders entered the Dee St Night 'n Day store, one reportedly with a firearm, about 9.30pm.

    A member of the public who went to intervene was stabbed by one of the offenders.

    Police confirmed the victim was still in hospital in a stable condition.

    Detective Matt Wyatt this morning said the man has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

    He would appear in Invercargill District Court today.

