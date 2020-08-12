Man arrested over Invercargill robbery, stabbing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The arrest followed the incident on July 30, where two offenders entered the Dee St Night 'n Day store, one reportedly with a firearm, about 9.30pm.
A member of the public who went to intervene was stabbed by one of the offenders.
Police confirmed the victim was still in hospital in a stable condition.
Detective Matt Wyatt this morning said the man has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He would appear in Invercargill District Court today.