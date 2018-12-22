Man charged after Invercargill assault

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged after committing a serious assault in central Invercargill last night.

The assault occurred at 3.15am, Saturday, and, according to police, was witnessed by a number of people.

A 23-year-old man was knocked unconscious and further assaulted while he lay on the ground on Dee St.

The assault was stopped after nearby police officers and members of the public intervened.

The victim was taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for facial injuries and has since been discharged.

The offender appeared in Invercargill District Court this morning charged with Injures with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

He was remanded on bail to reappear on 15 January.

Police have stated they would like to thank the members of the public who went to the aid of the victim.