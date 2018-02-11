Man dead after alleged assault

A man is dead following an alleged assault at an Invercargill rugby club overnight.

Police were called to an incident at the Marist Old Boys Rugby Football Club in Georgetown at 11.45pm last night.

A 27-year-old Invercargill man was found unresponsive by emergency services and attempts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful.

Marist club president Bill Dowling said the clubrooms were hired out for a "private function" that had no affiliation with the club.

The private event was originally intended to have been held elsewhere but that venue had been double booked, Mr Dowling said.

"It could have been anywhere."

Police this morning said they were speaking to a person in relation to the incident and inquiries were ongoing.

