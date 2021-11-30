Man imprisoned over sex abuse in Southland

A 61-year-old man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for historic child sex abuse in Southland during the 1980s and '90s.

Invercargill CIB Detective Graeme King said Kenneth Linwood was convicted of numerous serious historic child sexual offences this year.

Yesterday Linwood was sentenced to spend 8 years and eleven months in prison.

The offending for which Linwood was sentenced was against three victims between 1981 and 1993 in Southland.

Police said the impact the offending had on the abuse survivors was huge.

“Based on enquiries carried out as part of the prosecution we believe there could be more victims from across the South Island”.

“Reports of historic offending are taken extremely seriously and will be dealt with sensitively by police” he said.

Anyone who has concerns or believe they have been offended against, and have not yet come forward, are encouraged to get in touch with Police.

You can contact Police by calling 105, alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

