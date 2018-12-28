Man injured after truck rolls in Southland

truck_rolls.jpeg Emergency services were called to the crash in Downs Rd South after 11am this morning. Photo: Ben Waterworth

A man has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a truck and trailer unit carrying whey rolled over in Southland.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash in Downs Rd South near the intersection with Brydone-Glencoe Rd, which is near Edendale, at 11.13am.

The truck and trailer unit had rolled over blocking one lane.

A 30-year-old man was reportedly driving the truck and had been taken to Southland Hospital by St John with moderate injuries.

Police had called the local council to help clear the road.

A reporter at the scene said one lane was blocked and traffic controls were in place.