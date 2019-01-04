Man injured in Invercargill assault

Invercargill Police are investigating two violent incidents in the city yesterday afternoon, including one in which a man was assaulted with a variety of weapons and another where a tourist was threatened with a baseball bat.

Acting Area Commander, Southland Inspector Mike Bowman, said just before 3pm, when a 30-year-old man was speaking to the occupants of a vehicle near the Invercargill skate park, at the corner of Tyne and Ness Sts, a second vehicle arrived.

Occupants of both vehicles then assaulted the 30-year-old and chased him from the area.

They continued to assault him as he fled through properties, with "a variety of weapons such as metal poles".

The man sought refuge in a property on Eye St and police were called.

He was taken to Southland Hospital where he was treated for a variety of injuries including cuts, abrasions, and a suspected broken collarbone.

He has since been discharged.

While this was taking place, a man who happened to be in the same area near the skate park was victim of an aggravated robbery.

The 24-year-old British tourist was allegedly approached by a man armed with a baseball bat and demanded the tourist's wallet.

The tourist handed over his wallet and a small amount of cash was taken.

The wallet was discarded nearby and later recovered.

The tourist was shaken, but not injured.

Insp Bowman said about 6pm yesterday police stopped one of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incidents.

One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning and was remanded on bail to reappear on January 31.

"Police inquiries into these incidents are ongoing, and we are appealing to the public for information from anyone who was in the area of Tyne, Ness, and Eye Streets yesterday afternoon.

"Any information is welcomed, and we are particularly appealing to anyone who has CCTV on their properties that may have captured anything relevant for police."

Please contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400 if you can help.