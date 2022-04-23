Saturday, 23 April 2022

Breaking News 8.27 am

Man killed in Invercargill, another critical

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One man is dead and another has critical injuries after an incident in Invercargill overnight.

    Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said police received a report just before 12.45am that two men were injured on Don St, near the Invercargill District Court building.

    Police arrived to find one man unconscious, with stab wounds. He died at the scene.

    The second man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with similar injuries and underwent surgery.

    He remains in a critical condition.

    A homicide investigation is under way, Det Insp Harvey said.

    A scene guard was in place overnight and a forensic examination of the area will continue today.

    Cordons are in place on Don St between Kelvin St and Dee St.

    Police want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time.

     - Police 105, event number P050337575, or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

     - ODT Online

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter