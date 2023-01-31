Man killed in Southland highway crash named

Emergency services at the scene the morning after the crash. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash in the Centre Bush area of Southland earlier this month.

He was Dilip Darai (28), of Lumsden.

The crash, which occurred on State Highway 6 and involved a tanker and a car, was reported to police at 11.42pm on Sunday, January 22.

One person died at the scene, police said in an earlier statement.

Two other people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, one with critical injuries, the other with serious injuries.

Another person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police inquiries are ongoing.