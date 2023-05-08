Man shot on opening day

A man was taken to Southland Hospital after he was shot on the opening day of duck-shooting.

A police spokesman said the man was struck by shotgun pellets while duck-shooting in Otama Valley Rd, north of Gore, about 5pm on Saturday.

"The person was transported to Southland Hospital, in Invercargill, for assessment and treatment."

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening but police were investigating the circumstances.

He was not aware of any firearms seized as a result of the incident.