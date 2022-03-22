Man shot by police in court from hospital

A man shot by police during a stand-off near Invercargill at the weekend has made a court appearance from hospital.

The 45-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to the incident, which occurred near Dacre, 24km northeast of Invercargill, on Saturday morning.

Following an alleged family harm incident, the man fled from police, allegedly ramming a police vehicle and later "presented a knife" at officers, at which point he was shot, Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham said.

Officers provided medical attention and the man was taken to Southland Hospital, where he had surgery.

In a statement this afternoon police said the man, who remains in hospital in a stable condition, appeared in Invercargill District Court by audio-visual link yesterday.

He is charged with assault with intent to rob, intentional damage, possession of an offensive weapon, reckless driving, and driving while disqualified, Supt Basham said.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear on March 28.

Supt Basham said police were continuing to investigate.

"As part of our enquiries, we yesterday issued an appeal for the occupants of two vehicles to contact us.

"We have now identified the driver of the utility, however we would still like to identify the occupants of a black people mover, which was travelling south towards Invercargill and was stopped near the incident as it occurred."



He asked the anyone in that vehicle, or who witnessed the incident, to contact police.