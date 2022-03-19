Man shot by police near Invercargill

A man armed with a weapon has been shot near Invercargill, police have confirmed.

Officers were looking for the man in relation to an earlier call of concern for a woman.

"The man presented a weapon to officers on State Highway 1 at Dacre, and was subsequently shot by police shortly before midday," police said in a statement this afternoon.

He was taken to hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

St John said it was notified by police of an incident in Dacre at 11.50am and two ambulances were sent.

"We assessed and treated one patient in a critical condition who was transported to Southland Hospital."

State Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed between Kerr Rd and SH 98 while police conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.