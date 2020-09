Paul Jephson. Photo: Supplied

Police are asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of Paul Jephson.

Southern District Police posted to social media this afternoon asking for information and the man, who has a warrant to arrest.

He has links to the Southland area, particularly Invercargill.

If seen, he should not be approached.

Anyone with information is advised to call 105 and quote file number 200630/8090.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.