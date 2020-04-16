Man sought in Te Anau in custody

A manhunt that lasted for more than a day has ended after a man was apprehended by police in Te Anau.

Police said the man was located about 1pm today in the Southland town.

"He will face multiple charges and is due to appear at Invercargill District Court tomorrow."

Fiordland Community Board chair Sarah Greaney said she and Southland District Councillor Ebel Kremer were notified by police the man had been caught.

She said the community would be relieved.

"The community will feel a lot safer as a result."