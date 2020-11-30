Man who died after Southland crash named

Police have named a man who died in Dunedin Hospital more than a week after the car he was driving collided with a milk tanker in Southland.

The crash happened on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway between Woodfield St and Otahuti Wrights Bush Rd, about 9.55pm on Friday, November 20

A police spokesperson said the driver of the car died in Dunedin Hospital yesterday.

This afternoon police named the driver as Gregory James Olsen (47), of Wrights Bush.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and had not yet spoken to police was urged to contact 105, quoting file number 201121/7157.