Mayor determined to keep serving community

Ben Bell. Photo: supplied

Gore's mayor has no intention of resigning as his council works through troubled times, but public pressure could persuade him otherwise.

Although several issues have arisen at the Gore District Council since Ben Bell was elected last year, attracting the attention of the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), he said he would continue to serve the community that elected him.

"Obviously if there’s an outpour from the community calling for my resignation then I’ll consider that."

However, there was no indication that was what the community wanted, he said.

"It’s a tricky time, but it is ultimately business as usual. I’m still doing my job as mayor. The staff are still doing their job.

"The community can be sure the council is still functioning."

He would not comment on the state of his relationship with council chief executive Stephen Parry, which required mediation as decided by an extraordinary council meeting last Tuesday.

Mr Bell said his focus would be on working through the present issues facing the council.

"The DIA getting involved is obviously there to help us where we may need it and we’re actively working on a solution."

It was unclear what that solution might look like, but there were "plenty of different options on the table".

His priority was finding a way forward with a united council, following the shock resignation of councillor Bret Highsted on Monday.

Mr Bell would not say whether he knew if any other councillors were considering resigning, but said he was sad to see Mr Highsted go.

"Obviously we had a tricky time at the start but I felt like our relationship was growing. He was helping a lot of our newer councillors learn the processes and how council runs."

His 15 years of service was honourable and would not be soon forgotten, Mr Bell said.

