Mayor makes sweeping changes

Rob Scott is the new Southland District Council Mayor. Photo: Supplied

Newly appointed Southland Mayor Rob Scott has stepped into his new leadership role by making sweeping changes to the Southland District Council’s governance structure.

Mr Scott said he started with a fresh piece of paper and asked himself, "how can I make council as relevant as possible for this current environment?"

He wanted to create an effective working structure and culture before central government tried to establish any of its own reforms.

"It’s so we are defining our own destiny."

He hoped the reforms would become a blueprint other councils may also adopt.

The regulatory and consents committee, the community and strategy committees will be axed as part of the reforms.

Other changes the council would be considering at today’s council meeting would be the frequency of its meetings and new committee structures.

The council had previously met once a month, but Mr Scott was proposing an additional full council each month starting from January 2023 — effectively meeting every two weeks.

The additional meeting would be used to consider urgent matters, for councillors to consult staff and receive more information on council matters.

There would be a district licensing committee and the Ohai Railway Fund committee.

He hoped more frequent meetings would simplify and create more flexible council processes with smaller agendas and improve workflow.

"There’s no hold-ups waiting six weeks for the council to put things through."

The finance and assurance committee quorum had increased from three to seven members.

"I think it’s invaluable for everyone to be involved in these meetings."

Financial consultant Bruce Robertson has been recommended to be reappointed as committee chairman until February 2026.

By Toni McDonald