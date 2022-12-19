Mayoral group elects chairman

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell has been elected chairman of the Southland Mayoral Forum.

The Mayoral Forum is made up of Southland mayors Nobby Clark (Invercargill), Rob Scott (Southland) and Ben Bell (Gore), as well as Mr Horrell.

Mr Horrell said it was humbling to have the support of the Southland mayors.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge of representing the views of the mayoral forum," he said.

He welcomed the chance to advocate for Southland on key issues, and being able to react to the opportunities and challenges that arose and present a united front to government.

"There are some emerging challenges ahead including in the health, housing and climate change areas.

"We’re here to advocate and support industry and others to take up these challenges to get the best result for the people of Southland."

Mr Horrell was elected chairman of Environment Southland in 2016 at the start of his fourth term as a regional councillor in the Western Southland constituency.

As well as his Environment Southland committee positions, he is also on the Regional Sector Group, the Ospri Stakeholders Council, the Great South Joint Committee, and is chairman of Te Ropu Taiao.

By: Staff reporter