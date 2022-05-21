Meeting to discuss school closure

Glenham School. Photo: Google Maps

After 123 years in operation, Glenham School could soon be shutting its doors for good.

A request has been made to the Ministry of Education to close the rural school located south of Wyndham.

It is believed the school roll has dropped to single figures and some former pupils were now attending other schools.

The school’s commissioner, Nicola Hornsey, said in this week’s school newsletter that its "ongoing operation has become untenable".

A community meeting would be held at the school on Monday at 7pm when she would "explain the situation in more detail and answer any questions".

"Mary Geary and Nikki Hosking from the Ministry of Education will also be in attendance," she said.

Ms Hornsey was appointed as commissioner in October last year after the board of trustees was dissolved.

Cheryl White then resigned as principal at the end of 2021.

School staff declined to discuss the matter when contacted yesterday and Ms Hornsey could not be reached for comment.