Milford and Hollyford roads open

State Highway 94 had been closed from the East Gate (Hollyford) to West Gate (Chasm) from 4.30pm on Monday ahead of forecast heavy rain and increasing severity of avalanche.
The Milford Road/NZ Transport Agency advised that the road reopened by 10.45am today after a helicopter used explosives to clear the area.
However, more snow was forecast to road level on Friday and Saturday, while rain was expected from tomorrow and through the weekend.
Hollyford Road open
While the Milford Road was closed, NZTA said more resources were able to be put into the Hollyford Valley.
The road had to be cleared after recent heavy rain caused creeks to flood and block bridges. Some creeks then scoured out the road.
On Monday the Hollyford Road had been open to the Airstrip, and it was now open to the end.
"Please drive with care as machinery is still operating clearing material."