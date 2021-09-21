Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Milford Road stays shut as avalanche risk high

    Photo: Milford Road/NZTA
    The Milford Road remains closed today, as unstable spring conditions meant there was a high risk of avalanche in the area.

    State Highway 94 was shut from from the  East Gate (Hollyford) to West Gate (Chasm) from 4.30pm yesterday while the risk was moderate, ahead of forecast heavy rain.

    Milford Road said today that rain and snow continued to affect avalanche zones and the area "remains on a high hazard".

    "This means our staff cannot yet manage on road conditions or provide a convoy. At this stage, it is unlikely the unstable spring conditions will change sufficiently today to allow this.

    "Helicopter explosive control work is planned at first light (tomorrow) and the road will reopen soon after that, likely mid-morning or earlier."

    Rain was expected to ease this afternoon, followed by a couple of fine days with showers. However, rain and snow were forecast for Friday, and snow showers on Saturday.


     

