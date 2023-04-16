Milk spill closes highway in Southland

State Highway 1 in Southland has been closed by a kilometre of spilt milk.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews first responded to reports of a milk tanker spilling its load in the northbound lane of State Highway 1, between Nicholson Rd and Ota Creek Rd, about 3pm today.

Two pumps and two tankers were attending on scene.

Environment Southland had been notified and were almost on scene.

Three extra tankers had been dispatched to help with the clean-up.

The spill was about 1km long and there were concerns it was starting to dry, the spokesman said.

A police spokesman confirmed milk had spilled from a tanker and the road was expected to remain closed while it was cleaned up.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, the spokesman said.

