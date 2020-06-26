Ministry funds trail repairs

Almost $400,000 in funding from the Government will help repair the flood-damaged Around the Mountains Cycle Trail.

Trail manager Susan Mackenzie said the $379,793 approved in May by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment would "enable us to complete the necessary repairs and improve the riding surface in some areas, while also making the trail more resilient to any future flooding events".

The floodwaters caused scouring and surface material loss, and made several areas of the trail impassable or difficult to ride.

Flood damage occurred across the entire trail network from Kingston though to Centre Hill.

The funding is for the full amount of repairs.

The majority of work would involve repairing the Fairlight cycle bridge, clearing culverts, water tables and debris, gravelling and grading flood damage and completing surface rehabilitation of eroded sections.

The repair work is scheduled to go out to public tender.



