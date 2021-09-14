Moa bones stolen from museum near Milford Sound

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesperson said the bones were stolen from Gunn's Camp, a historic camp and museum on the Hollyford Rd near Milford Sound.
The facility has been closed since being substantially damaged in last year's floods.
After the floods, possibly between July 19 and August 5, some moa bones were taken from the museum.
They are described as the hip, leg and foot bones, held together by wire.
Police are appealing to the public for any information.