Moderate injuries in Invercargill crash

One person sustained moderate injuries when two cars crashed in Invercargill this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said the cars collided on Ward St near the intersection with Herbert St just after 12.40pm.
Traffic management was in place and clean up crews were clearing the road of debris, she said.
A St John spokesman confirmed one person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.