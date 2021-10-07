More arrests in connection to Invercargill shooting

Three more people have been arrested in relation to a shooting in Invercargill where a person received four gunshot wounds to their back.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today two men and a woman would be appearing at Invercargill District court this afternoon following the execution of search warrants in the area.

A 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been charged with firearms offences, and a 36-year-old man has been charged with firearms and drug offences.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man appeared in court and been remanded in custody after been charged with offences in relation to possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police.

The 19-year-old victim was shot four times in the back about 4.40pm on Saturday at an address at the eastern end of Tweed St.

On Monday, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said he believed the shooting could be gang-related.