More need assistance to make ends meet

Salvation Army Invercargill’s community ministries co-ordinator Brenda King says the rising cost of fuel, food and rent is pushing Southlanders from all walks of life to seek assistance from community organisations. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

The rising cost of living in New Zealand is affecting Southlanders on many different fronts, pushing families to make budget cuts and consider assistance from support networks and organisations.

Invercargill’s Salvation Army community ministries co-ordinator Brenda King said there had been a noticeable increase in the number of Southlanders seeking assistance and financial advice from the service.

"Lots of families are feeling the pressure. I think the price of food, petrol and rent are all contributing to a really, really difficult situation," she said.

Those seeking support from the Salvation Army include working families who have not previously required community support.

"I think there’s definitely a lot more stress."

Figures from Stats NZ, show between February 2021 and February 2022, fruit and vegetable prices increased 17% while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 7.1%. This is the biggest annual increase since September 2011, when annual food prices increased 4.7%.

Annual inflation has also hit a three-decade high at 5.9%, and due to conflict in Ukraine, the price of fuel has risen substantially in recent weeks.

"A family of five is spending $300 on food, which has leapt up quite considerably from a couple of weeks ago, and $300 is more than they can afford," Mrs King said.

The spread of Covid-19 is also affecting people’s ability to receive help from community organisations, as some have to isolate and cannot attend appointments.

The Salvation Army also offers a financial mentoring service in association with Jubilee Budget Advisory Service, which people have been using to navigate rising costs.

Due to the increase in client numbers, foodbank shelves have been emptier than usual at times, although donations from Countdown via its food project have managed to keep the shelves stocked.

Mrs King said the general sentiment in the community was concern for being able to make ends meet and uncertainty about rising costs for essential items.

"It’s really hard for people."

-- BEN TOMSETT