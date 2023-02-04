Motorsport event attracts thousands

Burt Munro. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The crown jewel in Invercargill’s event calendar is back and the city next week will once again be host to thousands of guests.

The Burt Munro Challenge, held since 2006 with only one year missed because of a date change and one cancellation due to Covid-19, has been a source of local pride, attracting riders and spectators from near and far and establishing itself as one of New Zealand’s major motorsport events.

Event manager Karen Witham said the Burt Munro Challenge was a bucket-list event for some people, to ride in and to watch.

Riders from as far as Australia, England, Scotland and America had travelled to Invercargill to participate in this year’s challenge.

"If you didn’t book your beds back last year, that means you’re staying with mates or at the rally site ... We’ve got people staying in Gore, we’ve got people staying out at Riverton — it’s a sellout for the region," she said.

For those yet to find accommodation, camping and caravan parking is available at the rally site.

Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsey said it was great to have the event back for 2023.

"We know events like the challenge, which run over several days, provide widespread economic benefit to our region.

"We certainly felt the impact of not having the event last year, as this is traditionally one of the busiest weeks of the year across many of our businesses.

"Our accommodation properties have been fully booked for some time now and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests back for the challenge. Our bars and restaurants are also preparing for a busy and fun week ahead."

Mrs Witham said the event had so far seen a big increase in riders from when it was last held in 2021.

"From a visitor number, we expect around 4500 bikes to come into the region and welcome around 7000 visitors."

Organising committee chairman Craig Hyde said if the humble Munro could have seen the crowds gathered in his name he would probably have wondered what all the fuss was about.

"I guess people see the movie, they come down, they want to ride on the beach as well.

"I think there might be only three or four beaches in New Zealand you can drive on, so we’re lucky enough that we get to use it and long may it continue."

The challenge is beginning to take on a cultural relevance unique to Southland, the race down Oreti Beach becoming a right of passage in the eyes of many riders.

As the man himself once said: "You live more in five minutes on a bike like this going flat out than some people live in a life time".

