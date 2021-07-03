Saturday, 3 July 2021

Mountains part of mixed media show

    PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Riversdale Arts’ mixed media arts exhibition guest artist Renata Karena, of Queenstown, discusses his acrylic and black marker work Maunga with arts president Kerry Miller.

    The 48th exhibition gala opening took place last night in the Riversdale Community Centre.

    The exhibition showcasing more than 500 works by more than 80 artists will run until July 11.

    Matariki is part of the exhibition theme this year, with a large manu tukutuku (kite) installation in front of the community centre and native flora arrangements in the foyer.

    Mrs Miller had been looking for a guest artist online and came across Karena.

    "He does some fantastic work."

    Karena, of Ngai Tahu, Kahungunu and Te Aupouri descent, grew up in Gore and Invercargill.

    As far back as he could remember, Karena had enjoyed drawing and painting and it had led him to become a tattoo artist, he said.

    "Never thought it was going to be my career."

    - By Sandy Eggleston

