Multiple crews called to paddock fire near Gore

Crews from eight Southland areas are working to put out a large fire in a paddock near Gore.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze at 5.30pm today.

Two appliances from Gore attended and discovered a large amount of steaming vegetation.

A second alarm was raised and further appliances from Gore, Hedgehope and Riversdale attended.

Even more appliances were needed and crews from Pukerau, Drummond, Tapanui, Hedgehope and Wyndham were sent.

The fire was in two sections. Crews had contained one and were working to get the other under control tonight.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz