Murder charge after woman's body found in Te Anau

A Te Anau motel is believed to be the scene of a homicide investigation, where a woman was found dead.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey, of Invercargill, said police received information about 6.35pm yesterday, which suggested a person had died in the quiet township.

"Police made inquiries before attending a Cleddau St address where the victim was located, deceased."

RNZ is reporting that the body was found at the Explorere Motel and Apartments.

Det Snr Sgt Harvey said a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder, and appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning.

"He has been remanded in custody to reappear on June 9.

"The victim and alleged offender were known to one another and there is no ongoing risk to the public."

A scene examination was under way at the Te Anau property, Snr Sgt Harvey said.

Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Sarah Greaney said she believed the pair were not local residents.

‘‘My understanding is that they were a couple that were visiting at a motel.

‘‘It’s tragic news for the town. We seem to be moving from one tragic event to another tragic event at the moment, and it’s just incredibly sad.’’

Local service station owner Diane Holmes said the community was in shock.

She said she used to live in the street, but did not know the people involved.

‘‘The community will be shocked - no doubt.’’

