Murdered man's character smeared: family

The family of a man murdered in Invercargill say it has been "extremely difficult" having to listen to the manner in which his character has been portrayed.

Brayden Whiting-Roff and Christopher Brown were today sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 19-year-old Jack McAllister outside Stadium Southland last year.

Laura Scheepers was sentenced to 12 months' home detention after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Whiting-Roff was given a non-parole period of 12 years and six months.

Brown was given a non-parole period of 10 years.

Mr McAllister died from injuries suffered during an attack at Stadium Southland on June 7 last year.

He was lured to Stadium Southland by the promise of sex from a young woman. It was there he suffered 14 stab wounds, including one which severed a major artery.

The McAllister family, Jack's primary caregivers, said in a statement they were devastated by the events that had unfolded over the last 18 months.

First the death of Jack, their "beloved son", in such a traumatic and violent manner, then the inquiry and trial that followed, where a number of unsubstantiated allegations were made against Jack, were difficult.

What was was particularly difficult was that Jack was no longer here to dispute the allegations, they said.

"He no longer has a voice.

"Those that harmed Jack are able to say what they wish in defence of their actions in an ability to absolve themselves from responsibility.

"It has been extremely difficult having to listen to the manner in which Jack's character was portrayed.

"No family should have to go through that without an ability to respond.

"It is Jack and our families that suffer as our loving son is no longer on this world."

They thanked the people who "got to know Jack and who understood and supported him when he was going through his traumatic life".

"There are no words that can adequately convey the impact of Jack's death on our lives; our heart aches with sadness and love for a young man that we were privileged to have been the primary providers of care and love of.

"In many ways we know he had a very tormented life and suffered from many cognitive and mental disabilities.

"Sadly he is now at peace - RIP."

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey, of Invercargill, said the case has been a tragedy for Jack's family, and the thoughts of the investigation team were with them at this time.

"We are aware that the Invercargill community was heavily affected by this case and we are pleased that the people involved in Jack's death have been held accountable."