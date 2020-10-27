Tuesday, 27 October 2020

10.00 am

Name suppression lifted on woman accused of Southland murder

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Dale Watene
    Name suppression has been lifted on the woman accused of murdering Southland man Dale Watene.

    Sandy Maree Graham appeared by audiovisual link in the High Court at Invercargill today, where she faced a charge of murder.

    A 23-year-old man, charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to Mr Watene's death, continues to have interim name suppression.

    The pair have pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against them in August.

    A trial date for the case was also set for August 9, next year. It is believed it could take three weeks.

    Justice Gerald Nation remanded both until a pre-trial hearing in February, next year.

    The body of Mr Watene (40) was found by police  at Longwood Forestry Block in May - about a month after he went missing.

    In August, Southland Police arrested and charged two people in relation to his murder.

    On the occasion, Detective Senior Sergeant Stuart Harvey  thanked the Otautau community for their support and assistance over the four months of investigation.

