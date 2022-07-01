Friday, 1 July 2022

Near-miss driver four times over limit

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A driver who was seen having near-misses with oncoming vehicles in Winton this morning was found to be more than four times the legal breath alcohol limit.

    A concerned member of the public contacted police after witnessing the man's driving.

    When stopped by police and breath tested, the 31-year-old man was found to have a breath alcohol reading of 1101 micrograms.

    The legal limit is 250mcg.

    The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court.

    Police said the incident should serve as a reminder to the public that all drivers should expect to be stopped at any time.

    "We know that alcohol impairment is one of the four biggest contributors to death and serious injury on our roads, it’s just not worth the risk.

    "We continue to work to ensure everyone is driving safely on our southern roads.''

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter