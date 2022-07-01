Near-miss driver four times over limit

A driver who was seen having near-misses with oncoming vehicles in Winton this morning was found to be more than four times the legal breath alcohol limit.

A concerned member of the public contacted police after witnessing the man's driving.

When stopped by police and breath tested, the 31-year-old man was found to have a breath alcohol reading of 1101 micrograms.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court.

Police said the incident should serve as a reminder to the public that all drivers should expect to be stopped at any time.

"We know that alcohol impairment is one of the four biggest contributors to death and serious injury on our roads, it’s just not worth the risk.

"We continue to work to ensure everyone is driving safely on our southern roads.''