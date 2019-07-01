New chairwoman of Community Trust South appointed

Penny_Simmonds_2007__Medium_.jpg Penny Simmonds

A new chairwoman of Community Trust South has been appointed today as Penny Simmonds is set to take over the role from Margot Hishon.

Lindsay Wright, who will remain as the deputy chair, said the board agreed Ms Simmonds had the skill and experience to lead the group - “Her governance expertise, strong leadership and commitment will serve the board and the community well”.

The positions of chair and deputy chair are elected by the trustees on a two-yearly basis.

It was an honour to be able to lead the Community Trust South board, Ms Simmonds said.

“I am committed to the economic, social and cultural development of our community, and passionate about this very special part of the world we live in” she said.

She had been on the board since 2012 and, along with Richard Wason, is the longest serving trustee.

Along with being the Southern Institute of Technology chief executive for 22 years, Ms Simmonds has held positions on the board of Hockey Southland, including chairwoman, was president of Hockey New Zealand and has had significant involvement with the Southland Regional Development Strategy and governance experience across a range of community organisations.

In 2015 Ms Simmonds was named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, which recognised her service to education, sport and community in Southland.