Saturday, 8 October 2022

Breaking News 2.35 pm

New councillors for Invercargill

    Photo: ODT file
    Invercargill city has elected its new councillors for the next triennium.

    Polls closed at midday today in the local body elections across Aotearoa.

    Progress results delivered to Invercargill City Council today show sitting councillors Nigel Skelt, Darren Ludlow, Ian Pottinger and Allan Arnold will remain on council.

    They will be joined by new councillors Tom Campbell and Grant Dermody.

    Progress results include all votes cast up to late Friday, however, it does not include votes cast late on Friday or on Saturday, and does not include special votes.

    Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer and manager governance and legal Michael Morris said with 2104 ordinary votes and a number of special votes still to be counted, some candidates were too close to call at this stage.

    Those candidates are Ria Bond, Trish Boyle, Lesley Soper, Peter Kett, Alex Crackett, Graham Lewis, Barry Stewart, Terry King, Kerry Hapuku, Rebecca Amundsen, Lisa Tou-McNaughton and Rick Murrell.

    Sir Tim Shadbolt will not be returned as mayor or councillor.

    Preliminary results are expected on Sunday morning and will include 2104 votes that were cast late on Friday and on Saturday, but not special votes.

    “Our preliminary results should provide a clearer picture but it’s likely it won’t be confirmed until our final results are provided in the coming days, after special votes have been counted.”

    The Bluff Community Board results show, at this stage, that the members Tammi Topi and Ray Fife will be returned, and joined by new members Justin Sutherland, Terina Stockwell and Sam Graham.

    These results are subject to change after further votes are counted.

    The Invercargill Licensing Trust results are also subject to change after further votes are counted.

    Morris said he was pleased with the turnout and the interest the community had in this election.

    “We have a passionate and vocal community who were also motivated to cast their vote and help guide the city through the next three years,” he said.

    Mayoralty

    CLARK, Nobby 6,537

     

    LUSH, Marcus 3,785

    BIDDLE, Toni 3,707

    LUDLOW, Darren 1,814

    SHADBOLT, Tim 847

    BOND, Ria 533

    MORTON, Tom 266

    CHERNISHOV, Stevey 131

    WALTER, Jacqueline 78

    PETERSON, Noel James 7

     

    Progress Results Council -

    At Large (12 vacancies)

    SKELT, Nigel Dean 7,366

    CAMPBELL, Tom 7,363

    LUDLOW, Darren 6,989

    DERMODY, Grant 6,822

    POTTINGER, Ian 6,812

    ARNOLD, Allan 6,706

    BOND, Ria Independent 6,238

    BOYLE, Trish 5,929

    SOPER, Lesley 5,794

    KETT, Peter Warren 5,681

    CRACKETT, Alex 5,675

    LEWIS, Graham 5,578

     

    STEWART, Barry 5,575

    KING, Terry 5,448

    HAPUKU, Kerry 4,960

    AMUNDSEN, Rebecca 4,872

    TOU-MCNAUGHTON, Lisa 4,629

    MURRELL, Rick 4,172

    BROWN, Kevin 3,962

    MULROONEY, Kevin 3,845

    HERMAN, Karl LETS GO Invercargill 3,756

    POTTINGER, David 3,641

    SMITH, Bevan 3,565

    MARSHALL, Peter 3,400

    GRABER, Kari 3,136

    SHADBOLT, Tim 2,928

    ALLEN, Dene 2,910

    LOAN, Malcolm 2,802

    MORTON, Tom D 2,249

    EDWARDS, Ian 2,199

    KNOWLES, Francine 2,187

    LOUDON, Dave 1,266

    PETERSON, Noel James 1,210

    BLACKBURN, Eddie 1,037

     

    Bluff Community Board (5 vacancies)

    TOPI, Tammi 624

    SUTHERLAND, Justin 545

    FIFE, Ray 487

    STOCKWELL, Terina 466

    GRAHAM, Sam 251

     

    CHRISTENSEN, Murray 220

    TORETTO, Monica 161

    BAILEY, Rach 106

    FERNANDEZ, Miguel 57

    JARVIS, Marc 56

    MOORE, Lyn New Nation Party 32

     

    Invercargill Licensing Trust (6 vacancies)

    O'BRIEN, Paddy 9,713

    PRENTICE, Suzanne 8,443

    NEWELL, Angela 6,679

    HAWKES (HAWKSY), Graham 5,330

    BELLEW, Sean 5,074

    CAREY, Sheree 4,718

    MCDONALD, Reece 4,677

    EVANS, Louise 4,620

    DIACK, Kirsten 3,779

    BILLCLIFF, Mark 2,953

    SANFORD, Mike Mike & About 2,128

    LOWE, Nigel 1,803

     

